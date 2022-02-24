Metal Powder Market Worth US$ 10880 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Market Reports

Metal Powder is usually the aggregate of metal particles less than 1 mm. There is no uniform rule for the division of grain size interval. The ultra-fine powder of 10.5 μ m ~ 10.5 μ m is called as ultra-fine powder in the range of 10.5 μ m ~ 10.5. Each powder particle may be a single crystal or composed of many crystals, depending on the particle size and preparation method.

Metal Powder is an important part of Engineering powder, which is widely used in machinery, metallurgy, chemical industry, aerospace materials. The development of automobile industry stimulates and drives the development of powder metallurgy industry. The market capacity of China’s iron-based powder metallurgy keeps increasing by 7% every year. In recent years, China’s national economy has developed steadily and rapidly. The development of automobile (motorcycle), household appliances, metallurgy, chemical industry and other major industries has led to the development of powder metallurgy industry. As its basic raw materials, iron-based and copper-based metal powders are bound to be developed.

Global Metal Powder key players include Hoganas, Alcoa, Vale, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, Iron and Steel is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Consumer Goods, Machinery, etc.

The global Metal Powder market was valued at US$ 7865 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 10880 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-metal-powder-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Steel Powder

Aluminum Powder

Copper Powder

Nickel Powder

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Machinery

Others

By Company

Hoganas

GKN Hoeganaes

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Shandong Lvyin New Material

JFE

Hangzhou Yitong

Alcoa

Shandong Xinfa

Hunan Jiweixin

Angang Group Aluminum Powder

GGP Metalpowder

Kymera International

GRICY

Vale

Jien Nickel

Xiamen Tungsten

Daido

Ametek

BASF

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com