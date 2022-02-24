Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

The mosquito repellent bracelet is a very popular product for outdoor protection such as camping, jogging, fishing, gardening, etc. and especially for kids because they are fun. Different repellents are used in bracelets, generally they are made from a natural mosquito repellent such as citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, geraniol oil and other natural perfumes. In this report, there are three type Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are counted including Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband, Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband and Electric Repellent Watch.

Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets key players include Runben, Kinven, Bugslock, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 7%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Adult, followed by Children.

The global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market was valued at US$ 234 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 367.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Mosquito Repellent Bracelets volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-mosquito-repellent-bracelets-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Electric Repellent Watch

Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Segment by Application

Children

Adult

By Company

Parakito

Runben

Shanghai Windtalk Leisure

Kinven

babygo

Bugslock

Dabur

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com