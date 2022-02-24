Motorcycle Gear Market to Garner USD 2973 Million by 2028 at 0.3% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

In motorcycling, riders wear specialized clothing, safety gear, and miscellaneous equipment. Typically, motorcycle riding gear serves more than one purpose, including crash and weather protection, increased visibility, style or identification, stowing cargo, and accommodating communications devices.

Global Motorcycle Gear key players include Bell, Schuberth, Fox Racing, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by Southeast Asia and India, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Ultrasonic Test Equipment is the largest segment, with a share about 33%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Men, followed by Women.

The global Motorcycle Gear market was valued at US$ 2910 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2973 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Gear volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Gear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-motorcycle-gear-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Jacket

Glove

Pants

Helmets

Segment by Application

Men

Women

By Company

Bell

Schuberth

Fox Racing

Shoei

AlpineStar

Dainese

HJC

Shark

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Kido Sport

OGK Kabuto

Rev’it

Belstaff

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com