Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 510.4 Mn by 2028: The Market Reports

In recent years, non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling and detection methodologies have become available in response to a desire by researchers and their institutions to move away from the use of radioisotopes. Advancements made in the areas of chemiluminescence and fluorescence have allowed for an easier transition. In non-radioactive assays, signal is generated through an enzymatic reaction with a chemiluminescent or chromogenic substrate; alternatively, detection can occur through the appropriate excitation and emission of a fluorophore-labeled probe.

Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Promega, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

United States is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by China

and Europe, both have a share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, DIG System is the largest segment, with a share about 33%. And in terms of application, the largest application is DNA Labeling, followed by RNA Labeling, Oligonucleotide Labeling.

The global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market was valued at US$ 301 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 510.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Biotin

DIG System

Fluorescent

Others

Segment by Application

DNA Labeling

RNA Labeling

Oligonucleotide Labeling

By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Promega

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

General Electric

Enzo Biochem

Merck KGaA

Vector Labs

New England Biolabs

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

