Offshore AUV Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 15.1% During 2022-2028

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

North America is the largest region of Offshore AUV, with a market share more than 50%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc. Kongsberg Maritime, OceanServer Technology, Teledyne Gavia, Bluefin Robotics and Atlas Elektronik are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 70% combined market share.

The global Offshore AUV market was valued at US$ 54 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 143.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Segment by Application

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

By Company

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

