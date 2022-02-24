Oral Mucositis Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 1385.9 million revenues by 2028

Oral mucositis is the most common complication of chemotherapy, and occurs usually in the people suffering from head and neck cancer. It causes damage to mucosal lining of the mouth which results in formation of ulcers and infections. The disease occurs usually occurs after 5 to 10 days of a chemotherapy process in cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to different problems such as severe pain in mouth, lack of nutrition due to inability to eat, increased risk of infections due to open sores in the oral cavity. The disease usually lasts for one week to six weeks or more.

Global Oral Mucositis Drugs key players include 3M Healthcare, GSK, Colgate-Palmolive, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 20%.

Americas is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Pain Control Medication is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Radiotherapy, followed by Chemotherapy, etc.

The global Oral Mucositis Drugs market was valued at US$ 825.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1385.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Oral Mucositis Drugs volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oral Mucositis Drugs market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Mouthwash

Pain Control Medication

Other

Segment by Application

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

By Company

3M Healthcare

GSK

Pfizer

Colgate-Palmolive

Norgine

Sobi

Bausch Health

EUSA Pharma

Camurus

Clinigen Group

Helsinn Healthcare

Alliance Pharma

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

