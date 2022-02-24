Organic Soy Lecithin Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 76 Mn by 2028: The Market Reports

Lecithin is one of those mysterious, but common, ingredients found on the label of many packaged foods. It’s an essential emulsifier that helps blend ingredients that don’t naturally mix. Due to the lack of adequate organic sources of soy lecithin, the USDA allowed the use of non-organic sources when it drafted the national organic standards in 2002.

To be labeled “ORGANIC,” and to carry the USDA organic seal, food has to be made up of 95% organic ingredients. The only non-organic ingredients are ones that are unavailable organically and cannot make up more than 5% of the product. NOP rules allow the use of 5% non-organic ingredients if sufficient quantities of organic alternatives are not available. At present, 100% and 95% organic soy lecithin are common types.

The Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)2016/673 determined that “Lecithin derived from organic raw material is available on the market, but appropriate qualities of such lecithin are needed for most of the uses in the organic food processing industry. The appropriate qualities for the organic food production are currently not available in sufficient quantities. Taking account of the temporary lack of the different qualities of the organic lecithin needed for the organic production of food, it should be provided that during a transitional period of 3 years lecithin not derived from organic raw material may be used in the production of organic food“.

North America occupied the largest market share with about 50%. It was followed by Europe with 40%. Clarkson Soy Products was the global largest manufacturer in Organic Soy Lecithin industry, accounted for nearly 40% market share, followed by Lecico, Lipoid Fismer, etc.

The global Organic Soy Lecithin market was valued at US$ 48 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 76 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Organic Soy Lecithin volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Soy Lecithin market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Fluid Organic Lecithins

De-oiled Organic Lecithin Powders

Segment by Application

Infant Formula

Baking-Pan Release

Cakes

Pet Food

Others

By Company

Clarkson Soy Products

Lecico

Lipoid

Fismer

Organic Factory

Lasenor

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

