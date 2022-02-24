Paclitaxel Market is expected to reach US$ 188.6 million revenues by 2028

Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it “taxol”.

North America and China are the largest producer of Paclitaxel, with a market share about 35% separately. Phyton, ScinoPharm, Huiang biopharma, Southpharma and Novasep are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 60% combined market share.

The global Paclitaxel market was valued at US$ 107.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 188.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Paclitaxel volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paclitaxel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Natural Paclitaxel API

Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API

Segment by Application

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By Company

Phyton

ScinoPharm

Novasep

Samyang

Polymed

TAPI (Teva)

Fresenius-kabi

Huiang biopharma

Southpharma

Yunnan Hande

Hainan Yew Pharm

Jiangsu Yew Biotechnology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

