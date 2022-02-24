Parts Washer Market is estimated to register 4.7% CAGR during 2022-2028

A parts washer is a piece of equipment used to remove contaminants or debris, such as dirt, grime, carbon, oil, grease, metal chips, cutting fluids, mold release agents, ink, paint, and corrosion from workpieces. Parts washers are used in new manufacturing and remanufacturing processes; they are designed to clean, degrease and dry bulk loads of small or large parts in preparation for assembly, inspection, surface treatment, packaging and distribution. Parts washers may be as simple as the manual “sink-on-a-drum” common to many auto repair shops, or they may be very complex, multi-stage units with pass-through parts handling systems. Parts washers are essential in maintenance, repair and remanufacturing operations as well, from cleaning fasteners, nuts, bolts and screws to diesel engine blocks and related parts, rail bearings, wind turbine gears boxes and automotive assemblies.

Global Parts Washer key players include Ecoclean, Karcher Cuda, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 20%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Water/Aqueous-based is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial, followed by Automotive, etc.

The global Parts Washer market was valued at US$ 1636 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2206.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Solvent-based

Water/Aqueous-based

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Company

Ecoclean

Karcher Cuda

Safety-Kleen

Valiant Corporation

Cleaning Technologies Group

Fountain Industries

JRI Industries

MART Corporation

Stoelting Cleaning

Service Line

ChemFree

PROCECO

MecWash Systems Limited

DIGCHER

StingRay Parts Washers

Equipment Manufacturing Corporation (EMC)

Alliance Manufacturing, Inc.

Metalas Cleaning

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

