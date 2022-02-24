Phase Shift Masks (PSM) Market Outlook and Forecasts from 2022 to 2028

Phase Shift Mask, PSM is a resolution enhancement technology that simultaneously uses the intensity and phase of light to image to obtain higher resolution. The phase shift mask is a method to improve the resolution of lithography by changing the phase of the beam. The basic principle is to change the mask structure so that the light wave passing through the adjacent light-transmitting area produces a phase difference of 180 degrees. The two are in the image plane. Destructive interference will occur in a specific area on the upper part, reducing the light intensity of the dark field in the light field and increasing the light field in the bright area to increase the contrast and improve the resolution

Segment by Type

Halftone Mask (Attenuated PSM)

Levenson Mask (Alternating PSM)

RimPSM

Sub ResolutionPSM

Self-alignmentPSM

Chrome-lessPSM /All -transparent PSM

Complex PSM

Segment by Application

193 nm

248 nm

365 nm

By Company

Photronics

DNP

Toppan

Hoya

China Resources Microelectronics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

