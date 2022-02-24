Research to Claim 2.6% CAGR for Wheat Starch Market | The Market Reports

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

Europe is the largest region of Wheat Starch, with a market share more than 45%, followed by North America and China. Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill and Jäckering-Group are the top 5 players of industry, and they had a more than 50% combined market share.

The global Wheat Starch market was valued at US$ 1053.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1255.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Wheat Starch volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wheat Starch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Papermaking Application

Textile Application

Petroleum Application

Food Application

Others

By Company

Manildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

ADM

J?ckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke

Molinos Juan Semino

Shandong Qufeng

Anhui Ruifuxiang

Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

