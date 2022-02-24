Research to Claim 3.9% CAGR for Water Soluble Film Market | The Market Reports

This report studies the water soluble film market.

Water soluble (PVA/PVOH) film is commercially made from polyvinyl alcohol resins and due to its water soluble property, is widely used for water soluble small dose packaging of detergents, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, dyes, and food. Apart from these applications, water soluble (PVA/PVOH) film is used in embroidery and laundry bag manufacturing.

Global Water Soluble Film key players include Kuraray, Aicello, Nippon Gohsei, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 70%.

Japan is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and USA, both have a share over 45 percent.

In terms of product, PVA Film is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Clean Product Packaging, followed by Pesticide and Chemical Product Packaging, Medical Laundry Bag, Embroidery Substrate, Textile Packaging, LCD, etc.

The global Water Soluble Film market was valued at US$ 364 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 476.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-water-soluble-film-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PVA Film

Other

Segment by Application

Pesticide and Chemical Product Packaging

Medical Laundry Bag

Clean Product Packaging

Embroidery Substrate

Textile Packaging

LCD

Other

By Company

Kuraray

Aicello

Nippon Gohsei

Sekisui Chemical

Cortec Corporation

Haining Sprutop Chemical

Guangdong Proudly New Material

Huawei Degradable Materials

Guangdong Greatgo Films

Zhaoqing FangXing

Solupak

Ecopol

Soltec

Ecomavi Srl

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com