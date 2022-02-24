Research to Claim USD 2540.7 Mn for Hyperimmune Globulins Market by 2028

Hyperimmune globulin is similar to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) except that it is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides “passive” immunity to the patient against an agent. This is in contrast to vaccines that provide “active” immunity. However, vaccines take much longer to achieve that purpose while hyperimmune globulin provides instant “passive” short-lived immunity. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.

Global Hyperimmune Globulins key players include CSL Behring, Grifols, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 50%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, Rho(D) Immunoglobulins is the largest segment, with a share about 33%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Government Institution, followed by Private Sector, etc.

The global Hyperimmune Globulins market was valued at US$ 1527.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2540.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Hyperimmune Globulins volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hyperimmune Globulins market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

Rabies Immunoglobulins

Tetanus Immunoglobulins

Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

Other

Segment by Application

Government Institutions

Private Sector

Other

By Company

CSL Behring

Grifols

Biotest

Kedrion

CBPO

Emergent (Cangene)

Kamada

CNBG

Hualan Bio

Shanghai RAAS

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

ADMA Biologics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

