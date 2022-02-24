Research to Claim USD 33560 Mn for Wood Interior Doors Market by 2028
Interior doors do more than just separate rooms and provide privacy, they define the decor and character of a home, while providing warmth, beauty, and function. Interior door is covered the interior door used in commercial and residential such bedroom and living room, bathroom and so on. This report covered the sliding doors, pocket doors, folding doors, flush doors, barn doors, panel doors by material type.
Global Wood Interior Doors key players include Jeld-Wen, Masonite, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 15%.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 60 percent.
In terms of product, Softwood is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential Building, followed by Commercial Building.
The global Wood Interior Doors market was valued at US$ 29050 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 33560 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Wood Interior Doors volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Interior Doors market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Hardwood
- Softwood
Segment by Application
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
By Company
- Jeld-Wen
- Masonite
- ASSA ABLOY(Maiman)
- STEVES DOOR
- TruStile Doors
- Simpson Door
- Bayer Built
- Sun Mountain
- Lynden Doors
- Sierra Doors
- Stallion
- Appalachian
- Woodgrain Doors
- Arazzinni
- GRAUTHOFF
- Todd Doors
- Hörmann KG
- IFN Holding AG
- TATA
- Mengtian
- OPPEIN
- Mexin
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
