Scrubber-Dryers Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

Scrubber dryer is a device used to clean the floor. The basic scrubber dryer was introduced in the 1920s. The modern scrubber dryer, which is also referring automatic scrubber dryer, was not invented until the middle of the 20th century. It uses a system that generally involves spraying the floor with a combination of cleaning chemicals and water, scrubbing the floor to break up spill, residue and dirt, and then a squeegee-vacuum combination that absorbs the used water, leaving the floor completely dry and clean. Now, scrubber dryers are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

Globally, the scrubber-dryers industry market is not very concentrated as the manufacturing technology of scrubber-dryers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Tennant, Nilfisk, Karcher and Hako etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their scrubber-dryers and related services.

The global Scrubber-Dryers market was valued at US$ 1694 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2137.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer

Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Institution (Government, Hospital and School, etc.)

Others

By Company

Tennant

Nilfisk

Karcher

Hako

Taski

Numatic

Comac-Fimap

AMANO

RPS corporation

Adiatek

Bennett

Cleanwill

Gaomei

NSS

Airuite

Gadlee

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

