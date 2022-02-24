Silicon Powder Market to Garner USD 322.2 Million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

In the global silicon powder consumption market, the Asia-Pacific region is the main consumption area, accounting for approximately 36% of the market share, followed by Europe, accounting for approximately 31% of the market share.

Elkem, Ferroglobe, Erdos Metallurgy, Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume, WINITOOR, All Minmetal International, Chengdu Donglanxing and Wuhan Mewreach are the main players in this industry. Elkem is considered a leader in this industry, occupying an 18% market share.

The global Silicon Powder market was valued at US$ 217.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 322.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-silicon-powder-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Segment by Application

Concrete

Refractory

Others

By Company

Elkem

Ferroglobe

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

Chengdu Donglanxing

Wuhan Mewreach

Dow

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

Washington Mills

Simcoa Operations

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com