USD 4317 Mn Estimated for Global Makeup Tools Market by 2028 as per Latest Study

This report studies the Makeup Tools market, by type (Brushes, Eyelash Tools, Sponge and Other), by Market Channel (Online sales and Offline sales).

Global Makeup Tools key players include L’Oreal, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, LVMH, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, Brushes is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offline sales, followed by Online sales.

The global Makeup Tools market was valued at US$ 2394 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4317 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Makeup Tools volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Makeup Tools market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Brushes

Eyelash Tools

Sponge

Other

Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

By Company

L’Oreal

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

LVMH

l.f.

Paris Presents

Sigma Beauty

Beauty Blender

Avon

Etude House

Chanel

Watsons

Zoeva

Chikuhodo

Hakuhodo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

