Vaccine Refrigerators Market Worth US$ 374.2 Million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2°to 8°.

North America occupied the largest market share with about 45%. It was followed by Europe，with 30%. Panasonic, Dometic, Haier, Kirsch Medical and Helmer are the top 5 manufacturers of global Vaccine Refrigerators market, and they had a nearly 40% combined market share.

The global Vaccine Refrigerators market was valued at US$ 270.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 374.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Vaccine Refrigerators volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vaccine Refrigerators market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators

Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station

Others

By Company

Panasonic

Dometic

Haier

Helmer

SO-LOW

Follett

Standex

Thermo Fisher

Dulas

Vestfrost Solutions

Migali Scientific

Felix Storch

Indrel

SunDanzer

Sun Frost

Sure Chill

Woodley

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

