Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market to make a new high by reaching USD 1275.7 Mn by 2028

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.

Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

North America is the largest region of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices, with a market share more than 40%, It was followed by Europe with 30%. BD, Mammotome and Hologic are the top 3 manufacturers of industry, and they had a nearly 97% combined market share.

The global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market was valued at US$ 865.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1275.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

9-12G

Below 9G

Above 12G

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

By Company

BD

Mammotome

Hologic

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

