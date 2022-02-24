Waterstop Market to make a new high by reaching USD 3280.5 Mn by 2028

This report studies the Waterstop market, A waterstop is an element of a concrete structure, intended to prevent the passages of fluids (such as water) when embedded in and running continuously through concrete joints. Waterstops are grouped in two distinct categories. Waterstops for joints without any movement of the adjoint concrete sections (construction cold joints) and waterstops for joints with movement of the adjoint concrete sections (dilation joints). Waterstop plays an important role in waterproofing a concrete structure, especially joints, the weakest part which is liable to leakage of water or chemical liquids. So waterstops are designed as a fluid-tight diaphragm embedded in or running along the joints to solve these problems.

Global Waterstop key players include Sika, Trelleborg, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Jp Specialties, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 6%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, PVC Waterstop is the largest segment, with a share about 37%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Public Utilities, followed by Industrial Construction, Residential & Commercial Construction.

The global Waterstop market was valued at US$ 2316 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3280.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PVC Waterstop

Rubber Waterstop

Metal Waterstop

Others

Segment by Application

Public Utilities

Industrial Construction

Residential & Commercial Construction

By Company

Sika

Trelleborg

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Jp Specialties

Henry Company

Parchem Construction Supplies

YuMu ShiYe

Minerals Technologies Inc

Bitumat Company

Hengshui jiantong

Hengshui Jingtong Rubber

Kryton

Bometals

b.e. Construction Chemicals

WR Meadows

Western Leader Ltd

SpEC

Visqueen Building Products

Rokyplast Sal

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

