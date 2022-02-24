Blood Filter Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.5% | Latest Research by The Market Reports
A Blood Filter is a product includes filters for whole blood, for red cell concentrates, and for platelet concentrates, used in plastic bags for blood collection and transfusion.
North America is the largest producer of Blood Filter, with a market share about 45%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc. Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics, Fresenius, Macopharma and Shandong Zhongbaokang are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 75% combined market share.
The global Blood Filter market was valued at US$ 402.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 512.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Blood Filter volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blood Filter market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Whole Blood Transfusion
- Platelet Transfusion
- Red Cell Transfusion
Segment by Application
- Blood Processing
- Blood Transfusion
By Company
- Asahi Kasei Medical
- Haemonetics
- Fresenius
- Macopharma
- Shandong Zhongbaokang
- Nanjing Shuangwei
- Chengdu Shuanglu
- Braile Biomedica
- Nanjing Cellgene
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
