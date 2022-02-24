Current Trends to Lead Global Cryotherapy Units Market to USD 176.5 Mn by 2028

Cryotherapy unit, also known as a cryotherapy chamber or cryosauna, is a medical device used for cryotherapy treatment. The basic principle of cryotherapy requires that the affected nerve is located and identified using imaging and visual techniques, followed by precise targeting using the built-in electrical stimulator in the cryotherapy unit.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are JUKA, MECOTEC and Cryomed, which accounted for 14.89%, 13.56% and 6.83% of revenues in 2019. By region, Europe had the highest share of income, at 47.38%.

The global Cryotherapy Units market was valued at US$ 91 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 176.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Cryotherapy Units volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cryotherapy Units market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Segment by Type

Whole Body Cryo

Local Cryo

Segment by Application

Medical Treatment

Sport

Beauty and Wellness

By Company

JUKA

MECOTEC

Cryomed

CRYO Science

Impact Cryotherapy

KRION

Zimmer MedizinSysteme

Metrum Cryoflex

Cryosense

Kriosystem Life

Grand Cryo

Asperia Group

CryoBuilt

Kriomedpol

Cryonic Medical

Titan Cryo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

