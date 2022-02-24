Current Trends to Lead Global Glass Partition Wall Market to USD 6869.6 Mn by 2028

Glass partitions or (glass partition walls) are high-quality, non-load-bearing panes of glass that function as room dividers. Glass partition walls are great for opening up a room and creating open, airy work environments. Partition wall systems are typically full glass (ceiling to wall) partitions. Aluminum frames or other mounting hardware hold these systems in place.

As a building material, this interior glass allows designers and architects to divide a room, without sacrificing floor space and light diffusion. Glass partition walls are ideal for creating comfortable and practical office working environments. When you allow natural light to flow into a given space, it changes how shapes, colours, patterns, textures and people interact. Glass partition walls are also one of the simplest ways to update an office or commercial space.

Europe is the largest producer of Glass Partition Wall, with a market share about 30%, followed by North America and China, etc. Lindner Group, Dormakaba, Hufcor, Maars Living Walls, GEZE and Shanghai BiShiTe Doors and Windows Co. are the key manufacturers of industry, and the top 10 manufacturers only had about 15% combined market share.

The global Glass Partition Wall market was valued at US$ 4896.7 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 6869.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Acoustical Glass Partition

Movable Partition Walls

Sliding Glass Partition Wall

Demountable Partition

Segment by Application

Commercial & Enterprises Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Industrial Buildings

By Company

Lindner Group

Optima Systems

Dormakaba

Hufcor

Maars Living Walls

IMT Modular Partitions

CARVART

Lizzanno

Moderco

Nana Wall Systems

LaCantina Doors

Panda Windows & Doors

Klein

GEZE

Shanghai BiShiTe Doors and Windows Co.

CR Laurence

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

