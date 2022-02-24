Factors Driving Global Organic Dairy Products Market to Reach USD 26760 Mn by 2028
Organic Dairy Products is a type of Dairy Products that made from organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).
Dairy products or milk products are a type of food produced from or containing the milk of mammals, primarily cattle, water buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels. Dairy products include food items like yogurt, cheese, and butter.
North America is the largest producer of Organic Dairy Products, with a market share about 55%. It was followed by Europe with 35%. Danone, Arla Foods Plc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Parmalat S.P.A and Groupe Lactalis SA are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 40% combined market share.
The global Organic Dairy Products market was valued at US$ 16300 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 26760 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Organic Dairy Products volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Dairy Products market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Liquid Milk
- Milk Powder
- Cheese & Butter
- Ice Cream
Segment by Application
- Children
- Adult
- The Aged
By Company
- AMUL
- Danone
- Arla Foods UK Plc
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (DFA)
- Parmalat S.P.A
- Dean Foods Company
- Groupe Lactalis SA
- Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited
- Kraft Foods
- Meiji Dairies Corp.
- Megmilk Snow Brand
- Organic Valley
- Sancor Cooperativas
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
- Unilever
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
