Favoring Trends for Body Mist Market; Estimated to Reach USD 6251.3 Mn by 2028

Body Mist or Body spray is a perfume product, similar to aerosol deodorant, which is intended to be used elsewhere on the body besides the armpits. Body sprays are lighter in strength than cologne, generally less expensive, and double as deodorant.

Europe is the largest region of Body Mist, with a market share about 30%. It was followed by North America with 25%. Este Lauder, L Brands, Loral, LVMH, Shiseido, Kao, Procter & Gamble and Dolce & Gabana are the key manufacturers of industry, and the top 10 manufacturers had about 20% combined market share.

The global Body Mist market was valued at US$ 4352.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6251.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Body Mist volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Body Mist market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Moisturizing Mist

Kill Odor Mist

Others

Segment by Application

For Men

For Women

By Company

Este Lauder

L Brands

LOral

LVMH

Shiseido

Amway

Avon Products

Burberry

Chatters Canada

Coty

Edgewell Personal Care

Henkel

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

Marchesa

Mary Kay

O Boticrio

Procter & Gamble

Revlon

Unilever

Parfums de Coeur

Calvin Klein

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

