Find Out Factors Behind 1.5% Growth Rate of Global Automotive Control Arm Market

Control arm is a piece of a vehicle’s suspension, it is a hinged suspension link between the chassis and the suspension upright or hub that carries the wheel. A vehicle’s suspension is a complexity of geometry and leverage. The front suspensions in most vehicles manufactured today not only steer the vehicle, but also drive the vehicle. Front-wheel drive designs rely on a control arm to counteract the engine’s torque. By placing an engine torque limiter arm between the engine and the vehicle’s chassis, the vehicle is able to be easily steered while applying power to the engine. Without this arm, the vehicle would be nearly impossible to steer when a driver applies power to the wheels.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Automotive Control Arm, with a market share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, etc. ZF, Magna, Hyundai Mobis, Benteler and Magneti Marelli are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 55% combined market share.

The global Automotive Control Arm market was valued at US$ 2315.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2548.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Stamped Steel Control Arms

Cast Iron Control Arms

Cast Aluminum Control Arms

Segment by Application

Multi-Link Suspension

Double Wishbone Suspension

Others

By Company

ZF

TRW

Magna

Yorozu

Hyundai Mobis

Magneti Marelli

Thyssenkrupp

CTE

Bharat Forge

Tower

GMB

Benteler

Martinrea

OCAP

Fetch

ACDelco

Wang Jin Machinery

Wanxiang Qianchao

ZF FAWER

Hetian Automotive

Huabang Machinery

RuiTai

FYCC

Jinjiang Machinery

Teenray

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

