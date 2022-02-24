Find Out Factors Behind 2.0% Growth Rate of Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 μm) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

Europe and North America are the largest producer of Sol-Gel Coatings, with nearly 25% market share respectively. 3M, Dow, Axalta Coating System, Solvay and Henkel are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 40% combined market share.

The global Sol-Gel Coatings market was valued at US$ 12050 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 13980 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

3M

BASF SE

DuPont

Axalta Coating System

Chase Corporation

Solvay

KISCO

Henkel

MG Chemicals

Electrolube

Fuji Chemical

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Mitsubishi Materials

Hong Yi

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

