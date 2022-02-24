Find Out Factors Behind 5.3% Growth Rate of Global Titanium Metal (Titanium Alloy) Market

Titanium alloys are metals that contain a mixture of titanium and other chemical elements. Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals. Its strength, heat, water and salt resistance, and its light weight make it the ideal metal for a variety of applications. These applications range from jewelry and dental implants to airplanes and ships. Pure titanium is strong and corrosive resistant. Titanium alloys retain the same strength and corrosion resistance but takes on the greater flexibility and malleability of the metal it is combined with. Titanium alloys, therefore, have more applications than pure titanium.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region of Titanium Metal (Titanium Alloy), with a market share about 35%, followed by Europe and North America, etc. The main producers in the sector are TIMET, ATI and VSMPO-AVISMA, with a combined revenue share of about 40%.

The global Titanium Metal (Titanium Alloy) market was valued at US$ 4659 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 6703.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Plates

Bars

Tube

Forgings

Wires

Others

Segment by Application

Airframes

Aeroengines

Petrochemical

Medical

Desalination

Automotive

Energy

Others

By Company

TIMET

ATI

VSMPO-AVISMA

Western Superconducting

BAOTAI

Western Metal Materials

Carpenter

Arconic

OSAKA Titanium

Toho Titanium

Advanced Metallurgical Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

