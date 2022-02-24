Fire Pump Market to Garner USD 1800.2 Million by 2028 at 3.1% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler system’s water supply and can be powered by electric, diesel or steam. The pump intake is either connected to the public underground water supply piping, or a static water source (e.g., tank, reservoir, lake). The pump provides water flow at a higher pressure to the sprinkler system risers and hose standpipes.

Europe and North America are the largest producer of Fire Pump, with nearly 25% market share respectively. Pentair, Grundfos, Flowserve, Sulzer and Rosenbauer are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 40% combined market share.

The global Fire Pump market was valued at US$ 1452.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1800.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Diesel Engine Power

Gasoline Engine Power

Electric Motor Power

Others

Segment by Application

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

By Company

Pentair

Grundfos

Flowserve

Sulzer

Rosenbauer

IDEX

Ebara

Waterous

ITT

KSB

WILO

Darley

SHIBAURA

Shanghai Kaiquan

Panda Group

LIANCHENG Group

CNP

PACIFIC PUMP

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

EAST PUMP

ZHONGQUAN Pump

GeXin Pump

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

