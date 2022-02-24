Global Ampicillin Market to Clock 2.6% CAGR from 2022-28

Ampicillin is semisynthetic penicillin and a ß-lactam antibiotic, with Antimicrobial Spectrum of Effective against both Gram-positive (similar to benzylpenicillin) and Gram-negative bacteria (similar to tetracyclines and chloramphenicol).

China is the largest region of Ampicillin, with a market share nearly 70%. DSM, United Laboratories, CSPC Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical and Huaxing Pharmaceutical are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 70% combined market share.

The global Ampicillin market was valued at US$ 161 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 192.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Ampicillin volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ampicillin market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Ampicillin Capsules

Ampicillin Sodium

Ampicillin Granules

Ampicillin Tablets

Ampicillin Sodium for Injection

Ampicillin Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium for Injection

Ampicillin Sodium and Cloxacillin Sodium for Injection

Others

Segment by Application

Adults

Kids

By Company

DSM

ACS Dobfar

Kopran

Antibioticos

United Laboratories

Shandong Lukang

CSPC Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

Huaxing Pharmaceutical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

