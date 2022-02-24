Global Cesium Iodide Market to Settle at 6.2% Growth Rate by 2022-28

This report studies the Cesium Iodide market, mainly focus on the caesium iodide crystals. The most important use of Caesium iodide. Caesium iodide (chemical formula CsI) is the ionic compound of caesium and iodine. It is often used as the input phosphor of an X-ray image intensifier tube found in fluoroscopy equipment. Caesium iodide photocathodes are highly efficient at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. Cesium iodide is a scintillation material with a high gamma-ray stopping power due to its relative high density and effective atomic number. It is used either in its undoped form or doped with sodium or thallium for scintillation counting. CsI has not high resistance to thermal and mechanical shock due to the absence of a cleavage plane. Compared to NaI (Tl) it is relatively soft and plastic material.

An important application of caesium iodide crystals, which are scintillators, is electromagnetic calorimetry in experimental particle physics. Pure CsI is a fast and dense scintillating material with relatively low light yield that increases significantly with cooling. It shows two main emission components: one in the near ultraviolet region at the wavelength of 310 nm and one at 460 nm. The drawbacks of CsI are a high temperature gradient and a slight hygroscopicity.

Europe is the largest producer of Cesium Iodide, with a market share nearly 50%. It was followed by Japan with 25%. Saint Gobain S.A., Amcrys, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Scintacor and Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 75% combined market share.

The global Cesium Iodide market was valued at US$ 302.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 468.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

CsI (Tl)

CsI (Na)

CsI Pure

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

By Company

Saint Gobain S.A.

Amcrys

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Scintacor

Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.

EPIC Crystal Company Limited

Shanghai SICCAS

Shanghai Ucome

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

