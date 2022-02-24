Global Crossbows Industry to Mark USD 1151.8 Mn by 2028

This report studies the crossbows market. Crossbow is a medieval weapon consisting of a bow fixed transversely on a stock having a trigger mechanism to release the bowstring, and often incorporating or accompanied by a mechanism for bending the bow. Crossbows are primarily used for hunting and target shooting.

North America is the largest producer of Crossbows, with a market share more than 35%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. Bowtech, TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, Barnett Crossbows, Crosman and Parker Bows are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 70% combined market share.

The global Crossbows market was valued at US$ 576.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1151.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Crossbows volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crossbows market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Recurve Crossbow

Compound Crossbow

Others

Segment by Application

Hunting

Target Shooting

Others

By Company

Bowtech

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies

Barnett Crossbows

Crosman

PSE Archery

Mathews

Parker Bows

Darton Archery

Eastman Outdoors

EK Archery

Armex Archery

Man Kung

Poe Lang

Sanlida

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

