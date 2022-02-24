Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market to Settle at 2.8% Growth Rate by 2022-28

Expoxidized soybean oil (ESO) is a non-toxic clear to yellow liquid that is the result of the oxidation of soybean oil with hydrogen peroxide and either acetic or formic acid. ESO is industrially available in large volume at a low price.

ESO is an epoxidized glycerol fatty ester that is used as a plasticizer and stabilizer in plastic materials. The substance is especially useful in PVC and its copolymers to keep plastics and rubber soft and pliable. The epoxy functionality provides excellent heat and light stability

China is the largest producer of Epoxidized Soybean Oil, with a market share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, etc. Arkema, Hairma Chemicals, CHS, Xinjinlong Chemical Additives and Galata Chemicals are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 40% combined market share.

The global Epoxidized Soybean Oil market was valued at US$ 905.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1098.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type

Mode of Production: Ring Opening Polymerization

Mode of Production: Reaction with Maleic Anhydride

Segment by Application

Medical

Food

Industrial

By Company

Arkema

CHS

Galata Chemicals

The Chemical Company

American Chemical Service

Makwell Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.

AM Stabilizers

Changchun Corporation

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Hairma Chemicals

Hebei Jingu Plasticizer

Xinjinlong Chemical Additives

Longda Oil Technology

Puyang Chengyi Plasticizer

Baolilai Plastic Additives

Longda Chemical

Shenzhen Jianjing Plastic Additives

Shenzhen Kaiqi Chemicals

Chaohu Xiangfeng Plastic Aids

Qingzhou City East Industrial

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

