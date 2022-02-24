Global ESD Clothing Market: Drivers, Restrains & Forecasts to 2028

ESD Clothing should always be seen as another vital aid in ESD Protected Areas. ESD clothing range can help prevent damage to sensitive electronic components that are being assembled or packaged within a protected area.

This report focuses on ESD Clothing volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ESD Clothing market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Long Sleeve

Short Sleeve

Coats

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Laboratory

Chemical

Others

By Company

Dupont

Fristads

Bennett & Bennett

UniFirst Corporation

Bondline Electronics

Antistatic ESD Solutions

Static Safe Environments

Reeco

Somerset Solders

Tecron

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

