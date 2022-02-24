Global Eye Drops & Lubricants Market to Settle at 1.4% Growth Rate by 2022-28

Eye drops are saline-containing drops used as an ocular route to administer. Depending on the condition being treated, they may contain steroids, antihistamines, sympathomimetics, beta receptor blockers, parasympathomimetics, parasympatholytics, prostaglandins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antibiotics, antifungal, or topical anesthetics. Eye drops sometimes do not have medications in them and are only lubricating and tear-replacing solutions.

North America is the largest producer of Eye Drops & Lubricants, with a market share more than 35%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. ALCON, Allergan, Bausch + Lomb, Abbott and Rohto are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 60% combined market share.

The global Eye Drops & Lubricants market was valued at US$ 8914.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 9824.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Eye Drops & Lubricants volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eye Drops & Lubricants market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Antibiotics

Hormone

Artificial Tears

Others

Segment by Application

Eye Disease

Eye Care

Others

By Company

Bausch + Lomb

Abbott

Clear Eyes

Sager Pharma

ALCON

Allergan

Rohto

SIMILASAN

TheraTears

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

