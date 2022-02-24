Global Meso-Erythritol Market Dynamics to Support 1.4% Growth Rate for 2022-2028

Meso-Erythritol (C4H10O4; CAS NO. 149-32-6; Erythritol; Phycitol; Erythrit; Phycite) is a four-carbon sugar that is found in algae, fungi, and lichens. It is twice as sweet as sucrose and can be used as a coronary vasodilator.

Erythritol occurs widely in nature and has been found to occur naturally in several foods including wine, sake, beer, water melon, pear, grape and soy sauce. Evidence indicates that erythritol also exists endogenously in the tissues and body fluids of humans and animals. Erythritol is absorbed from the proximal intestine by passive diffusion in a manner similar to that of many low molecular weight organic molecules which do not have associated active transport systems, the rate of absorption being related to their molecular size; erythritol, a 4-carbon molecule, passes through the intestinal membranes at a faster rate than larger molecules such as mannitol or glucose. In diabetics, erythritol also has been shown to be rapidly absorbed and excreted unchanged in the urine. Following absorption, ingested erythritol is rapidly distributed throughout the body and has been reported to occur in hepatocytes, pancreatic cells, and vascular smooth muscle cells. Erythritol also has been reported to cross the human placenta and to pass slowly from the plasma into the brain and cerebrospinal fluid.

Japan is the largest producer of Meso-Erythritol, with a market share about 35%, followed by North America and China, etc. Cargill, Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical, Baolingbao Biology and Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 85% combined market share.

The global Meso-Erythritol market was valued at US$ 312.2 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 344.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type

20-30 Mesh

30-60 Mesh

60-80 Mesh

100 Mesh

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

By Company

Cargill

Mitsubishi

Nikken-chemical

Baolingbao Biology

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Zhongshun Sci. &Tech.

Futaste

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

