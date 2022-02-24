Global Mixed Xylene Industry to Mark USD 86740 Mn by 2028

Mixed Xylene is a clear colourless Aromatic Hydrocarbon liquid having sweet odour. It is a mixture of the three isomers (ortho, Meta & para-xylene), and in addition, a certain amount of Ethylbenzene. Mainly used as a synthesis intermediate or as a solvent by the chemical industry. Mixed Xylene may be present in some consumer products, such as coatings, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, and fuel.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Mixed Xylene, with a market share about 55%, followed by North America and Europe, etc. ExxonMobil, BP, Sinopec, CNPC and CNOOC are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 25% combined market share.

The global Mixed Xylene market was valued at US$ 69580 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 86740 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Solvent Grade

Isomer Grade

Segment by Application

Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene

Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive

Used in the Production of Polymers

Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel

By Company

ExxonMobil

BP

SK global chemical

Total

Shell

Taiyo Oil

Idemitsu

COSMO OIL

Citgo

Valero

GS Caltex

PEMEX

MRPL

Galp Energia

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

YNCC

YPF

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Sinopec

CNPC

CNOOC

Fujia Group

FREP

Qingdao Lidong Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

