Global Mixed Xylene Industry to Mark USD 86740 Mn by 2028
Mixed Xylene is a clear colourless Aromatic Hydrocarbon liquid having sweet odour. It is a mixture of the three isomers (ortho, Meta & para-xylene), and in addition, a certain amount of Ethylbenzene. Mainly used as a synthesis intermediate or as a solvent by the chemical industry. Mixed Xylene may be present in some consumer products, such as coatings, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, and fuel.
Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Mixed Xylene, with a market share about 55%, followed by North America and Europe, etc. ExxonMobil, BP, Sinopec, CNPC and CNOOC are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 25% combined market share.
The global Mixed Xylene market was valued at US$ 69580 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 86740 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.
A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Solvent Grade
- Isomer Grade
Segment by Application
- Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene
- Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive
- Used in the Production of Polymers
- Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel
By Company
- ExxonMobil
- BP
- SK global chemical
- Total
- Shell
- Taiyo Oil
- Idemitsu
- COSMO OIL
- Citgo
- Valero
- GS Caltex
- PEMEX
- MRPL
- Galp Energia
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- YNCC
- YPF
- LOTTE CHEMICAL
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- CNOOC
- Fujia Group
- FREP
- Qingdao Lidong Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
