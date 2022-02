Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) Market is estimated to register 7.3% CAGR during 2022-2028

Hydroxyacetic acid is the smallest α-hydroxy acid with chemical formula of C2H4O3. It is colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate and other organic solvents, slightly soluble in ether, insoluble in hydrocarbons.

USA is the dominate country of hydroxyacetic acid, accounting for about 32% of the total amount, followed by Europe. Leading players in hydroxyacetic acid industry are Chemours, CABB, Water Chemical. Chemours is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of about 46%. The top three companies occupied about 81% sales share of the market.

The global Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) market was valued at US$ 130.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 214 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hydroxyacetic Acid Solid

Hydroxyacetic Acid Solution(50%-60%)

Hydroxyacetic Acid Solution(61%-70%)

Segment by Application

Household & Institutional Cleaning

Personal Care

Biodegradable Plastic

By Company

Chemours

CrossChem

CABB

Water Chemical

Danhua Technology

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

