Key Factors for Global Ferrous Slag Market to Show 6.2% Growth Rate to 2028

This report studies the Ferrous Slag market. Slag is a broad term covering all non-metallic co products resulting from the separation of a metal from its ore, its chemistry and morphology depends on the metal being produced and the solidification process used. Slags can be broadly categorized as ferrous (iron/steel) and non-ferrous (copper, lead/zinc) depending on the industry from which they come. Depending on the iron and steel production process different slag types can be manufactured like blast furnace slag, basic oxygen furnace slag, electric arc furnace slag, secondary metallurgical slag and other slags.

North America and Europe are the largest producer of Ferrous Slag, with about 30% market share respectively. NSSMC, Levy, ArcelorMittal, CRH and JFE are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 65% combined market share.

The global Ferrous Slag market was valued at US$ 11060 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 16850 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Blast Furnace Slag

Steel Making Slag

Segment by Application

Construction

Cement Production

Agricultural

Others

By Company

NSSMC

Levy

NLMK

ArcelorMittal

Evraz

Tata Steel

CRH

JFE

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

