Key Factors for Global Hair Brush Market to Show 8.2% Growth Rate to 2028
Hair brush is a brush with hard or soft bristles used in hair handling to makes hair smooth and stylish.
The modern hair brush is created in United States of America by Hugh Rock in 1854. It had both elastic wire teeth and natural bristles. With the development of material and industrial capacity, the hair brush develops more types for different types. The brush stick can have cushion, or be paddle or round. The materials of brush handles are various, including ebony, rosewood, new guinea rosewood, beech, abs plastic, polyacetal, etc., and the bristles also have many material resources, such as boar bristle, horsehair, nylon, stainless steel, and so forth.
Europe is the largest producer of Hair Brush, with a market share nearly 25%. It was followed by North America with 20%. Mason Pearson, Braun, Goody, Tangle Teezer and Kent are the key manufacturers of industry, and top 10 players had less than 10% combined market share.
The global Hair Brush market was valued at US$ 602.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1047.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Hair Brush volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hair Brush market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Cushion Brush
- Paddle Brush
- Round Brush
- Others
Segment by Application
- Human Usage
- Animal Usage
By Company
- Mason Pearson
- Braun
- Goody
- Tangle Teezer
- Kent
- Knot Genie
- Ibiza
- YS Park
- Philip B
- Paul Mitchell
- Janeke
- The Wet Brush
- Acca Kappa
- GHD
- Conair
- Aerin
- Air Motion
- Denman
- Carpenter Tan
- Maggie
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
