Key Factors for Global Oral Syringes Market to Show 4.5% Growth Rate to 2028

An oral syringe is used to dispense liquid medicine into the mouth. It’s made up of three main parts: a straw like stopper, the barrel or body and the plunger; some oral syringes also have a cap that fits on the tip of the barrel. An oral syringe has measurement markings on its barrel. It looks almost identical to a hypodermic syringe used to inject medicine under the skin, but uses no needle. Instead, oral syringes have an opening that allows liquid medications to be dispensed into the mouth.

North America is the largest producer of Oral Syringes, with a market share nearly 45%. It was followed by Europe with 35%. Baxter, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation and Medtronic PLC are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 50% combined market share.

The global Oral Syringes market was valued at US$ 661.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 899 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Oral Syringes volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oral Syringes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-oral-syringes-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Clear

Colorful

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Home

By Company

Baxter

BD

Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Henke

NeoMed

Comar

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com