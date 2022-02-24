Leather Goods Market to Garner USD 629870 Million by 2028 at 9.0% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc. In a broader sense, this kind of goods also includes leather clothing, shoes, briefcase, etc.

Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.

The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the leather goods industry is very wide.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region of Leather Goods, with a market share about 40%, followed by Europe and North America, etc. LVMH, Kering, Tapestry, Hermes and Burberry are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had less than 10% combined market share.

The global Leather Goods market was valued at US$ 326700 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 629870 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Leather Goods volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Leather Goods market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Natural Leather Goods

Artificial Leather Goods

Segment by Application

Footwear

Gloves

Clothing

Vehicle Upholstery

Furniture Upholstery

Luggage and Other Leather Goods

By Company

LVMH

Kering

Tapestry

Hermes

Burberry

Prada Group

Richemont Group

Belle

Natuzzi

Hugo Boss

Salvatore Ferragamo

CHANEL

AoKang

Red Dragonfly

Fossil Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

