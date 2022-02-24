Nebulizers Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

Nebulizer is a medical device which converts the drug into mist and delivers it directly to the lungs. The technique of nebulization is commonly used for the treatment of respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. Various devices are used for nebulization. Devices that are rechargeable and electrically powered are the most widely used.

This report mainly covers Nebulizers products used for hospital.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region of Nebulizers, with a market share nearly 45%. It was followed by North America and Europe, etc. Philips, CareFusion and PARI are the top 3 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 20% combined market share.

The global Nebulizers market was valued at US$ 823.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1149.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Nebulizers volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nebulizers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-nebulizers-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Pneumatic Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers

Others

Segment by Application

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Others

By Company

3A Health Care

DeVilbiss Healthcare

PHILIPS

Rossmax International Ltd.

CareFusion

Omron

PARI

GF

Allied Healthcare Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com