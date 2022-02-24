Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Worth US$ 1353.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Market Reports

Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.

North America is the largest producer of Progressing Cavity Pumps, with a market share about 35%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. Halliburton, Schlumberger, Sulzer, Seepex and General Electric (Baker Hughes) are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 35% combined market share.

The global Progressing Cavity Pumps market was valued at US$ 1006.9 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1353.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-progressing-cavity-pumps-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Dosing Pump

Flanged Pump

Hopper Pump

Food Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Management

Others

By Company

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Sulzer

Seepex

General Electric (Baker Hughes)

Netzsch

Weatherford

Borets

PCM

CIRCOR (Colfax Fluid Handling)

ITT Bornemann

THE VERDER

Csf

JOHSTADT

Pumpenfabrik Wangen

Nova rotors

VARISCO

BELLIN

Sydex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com