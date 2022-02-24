Research to Claim 3.5% CAGR for Pressure Cooker Market | The Market Reports

Pressure Cooker is a sealed vessel used for pressure cooking. It works on a unique high temperature and pressure, greatly reducing the cooking time, saving energy.

China is the largest producer of Pressure Cooker, with a market share more than 70%. Hawkins, TTK Prestige, Midea, Supor (SEB) and Jiuyang are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 55% combined market share.

The global Pressure Cooker market was valued at US$ 5730.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7295 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Pressure Cooker volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressure Cooker market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-pressure-cooker-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Ordinary Energy Pressure Cooker

Electric Pressure Cooker

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

By Company

SEB

WMF

AMC

Sinbo

Silit

Hawkins

TTK Prestige

Kuhn Rikon

Zwilling

Fissler

Philips

Panasonic

Instant Pot

Midea

Supor

Jiuyang

Galanz

Double Happiness

Povos

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com