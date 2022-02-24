Research to Claim 3.5% CAGR for Pressure Cooker Market | The Market Reports
Pressure Cooker is a sealed vessel used for pressure cooking. It works on a unique high temperature and pressure, greatly reducing the cooking time, saving energy.
China is the largest producer of Pressure Cooker, with a market share more than 70%. Hawkins, TTK Prestige, Midea, Supor (SEB) and Jiuyang are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 55% combined market share.
The global Pressure Cooker market was valued at US$ 5730.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7295 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Pressure Cooker volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressure Cooker market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Ordinary Energy Pressure Cooker
- Electric Pressure Cooker
Segment by Application
- Commercial Use
- Home Use
By Company
- SEB
- WMF
- AMC
- Sinbo
- Silit
- Hawkins
- TTK Prestige
- Kuhn Rikon
- Zwilling
- Fissler
- Philips
- Panasonic
- Instant Pot
- Midea
- Supor
- Jiuyang
- Galanz
- Double Happiness
- Povos
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
