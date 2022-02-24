Research to Claim 4.3% CAGR for Headlamps Market | The Market Reports
Headlamps are usually powered by three or four AA or AAA batteries, or are rechargeable. Systems with heavy batteries (4xAA or more) are usually designed so that the light emitter is positioned near the front of the head, with the battery compartment at the rear of the head. The headlamp is strapped to the head or helmet with an elasticized strap. It is sometimes possible to completely disconnect a headlamp’s battery pack, for storage on a belt or in a pocket. Lighter headlamp systems are strapped to the user’s head by a single band; heavier ones utilize an additional band over the top of the user’s head.
North America is the largest producer of Headlamps, with a market share more than 40%, followed by Europe and China, etc. Princeton Tec, Nitecore, Energizer, Coast and Browning are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 50% combined market share.
The global Headlamps market was valued at US$ 117.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 157.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Headlamps volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Headlamps market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Below 200 Lumens
- 200-500 Lumens
- 500-1200 Lumens
- Above 1200 Lumens
Segment by Application
- Outdoor
- Industrial
- Others
By Company
- Princeton Tec
- Petzl
- Nitecore
- Energizer
- Black Diamond
- GRDE
- Coast
- Shining Buddy
- Thorfire
- Xtreme Bright
- Northbound Train
- Aennon
- Lighting Ever
- VITCHELO
- Yalumi Corporation
- FENIX
- RAYVENGE
- Durapower
- Browning
- Sunree
- Outdoor Extremist
- Rayfall Technologies
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
