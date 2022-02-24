Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

This report studies the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market. Vacuum Bottles are insulating storage bottles that greatly lengthens the time over which their contents remain hotter or cooler than the containers’ surroundings. There are double walls designed within one bottle and the gap between the two walls is partially evacuated of air, creating a near-vacuum which significantly reduces heat transfer by conduction or convection. Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottles are vacuum bottles adopt stainless steels.

Europe is the largest region of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle, with a market share nearly 30%. It was followed by North America with 25%. Thermos, Haers, Zojirushi, Tiger, Nanlong, Shine Time, Hydro Flask and Klean Kanteen are the key manufacturers of industry, and the top 10 manufacturers only had less than 25% combined market share.

The global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market was valued at US$ 5162 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7809 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

