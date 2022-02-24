Textile Dust Control Mats Market to Garner USD 7194.8 Million by 2028 at 4.3% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports
Textile dust control mats remove dirt, soil and moisture from foot traffic at the entrance to your premises. It is recommended that the textile dust control mat be at least 4 meters in length. This allows for each foot to make contact with the dust control mat at least 3 times allowing for optimal efficiency.
North America is the largest producer of Textile Dust Control Mats, with a market share more than 30%, followed by Europe and China, etc. MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Andersen Corporation, 3M, Cintas Corporation and Superior Manufacturing Group are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had nearly 35% combined market share.
The global Textile Dust Control Mats market was valued at US$ 5355.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7194.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Textile Dust Control Mats volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Dust Control Mats market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Anti-fatigue Mats
- Entrance Mats
Segment by Application
- Hotel
- Manufacturing
- Office
- Hospital
- Others
By Company
- MILLIKEN & COMPANY
- Andersen Corporation
- 3M
- Cintas Corporation
- Superior Manufacturing Group
- Unifirst Corporation
- Emco Bau
- Forbo Holdings AG
- Crown Matting Technologies
- WEARWELL
- Construction Specialties
- West American Rubber Co.
- Pawling Corporation
- Birrus Matting
- Eagle Mat & Floor Products
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
