Textile Dust Control Mats Market to Garner USD 7194.8 Million by 2028 at 4.3% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

Textile dust control mats remove dirt, soil and moisture from foot traffic at the entrance to your premises. It is recommended that the textile dust control mat be at least 4 meters in length. This allows for each foot to make contact with the dust control mat at least 3 times allowing for optimal efficiency.

North America is the largest producer of Textile Dust Control Mats, with a market share more than 30%, followed by Europe and China, etc. MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Andersen Corporation, 3M, Cintas Corporation and Superior Manufacturing Group are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had nearly 35% combined market share.

The global Textile Dust Control Mats market was valued at US$ 5355.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7194.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Textile Dust Control Mats volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Dust Control Mats market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-textile-dust-control-mats-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Anti-fatigue Mats

Entrance Mats

Segment by Application

Hotel

Manufacturing

Office

Hospital

Others

By Company

MILLIKEN & COMPANY

Andersen Corporation

3M

Cintas Corporation

Superior Manufacturing Group

Unifirst Corporation

Emco Bau

Forbo Holdings AG

Crown Matting Technologies

WEARWELL

Construction Specialties

West American Rubber Co.

Pawling Corporation

Birrus Matting

Eagle Mat & Floor Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com