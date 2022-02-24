The Global Embolization Particle Market to show 14.5% CAGR from 2022-28

Embolization Particle or embolisation refers to the passage and lodging of an embolus within the bloodstream. It may be pathological (in which sense it is also called embolism), for example a pulmonary embolism, or therapeutic, as a hemostatic treatment for bleeding or as a treatment for some types of cancer by deliberately blocking blood vessels to starve the tumor cells.

North America is the largest region of Embolization Particle, with a market share about 40%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook Medical, BTG Medical and Boston Scientific Corporation are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 80% combined market share.

The global Embolization Particle market was valued at US$ 1755.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4535.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Embolization Particle volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Embolization Particle market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-embolization-particle-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Microspheres

Particles (e.g. PVA Particles, Gelfoam Particles)

Drug-eluting Beads (DEBs)

Radio-Embolic Microspheres (e.g. Therasphere and SIRSphere)

Segment by Application

Uterine Fibroid Embolization

Prostatic Artery Embolization (treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH)

Liver Tumor Embolization

Trauma Embolization

Others

By Company

Sirtex Medical

Merit Medical

Cook Medical

BTG Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

HENGRUI Medical

INterface BIOmaterials B.V.

Alicon

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com