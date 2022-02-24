Wood Pallet Market to Garner USD 9279.9 Million by 2028 at 3.8% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like cardboard boxes and Intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping. Most pallets are wooden pallets.

North America is the largest producer of Wood Pallet, with a market share about 30%, followed by Europe and China, etc. Brambles, Palletone, Pooling Partners, PGS and Millwood are the key manufacturers of industry, and Brambles had more than 40% market share.

The global Wood Pallet market was valued at US$ 7147 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 9279.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Wood Pallet volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Pallet market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Asia Standard Wood Pallet

US Standard Wood Pallet

Europe Standard Wood Pallet

Others

Segment by Application

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others

By Company

CHEP

PalletOne

Kamps Pallets

Inka-paletten

Pooling Partners

Falkenhahn AG

PECO

John Rock

Millwood

United Pallet Services

Pacific Pallet

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

